TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Carolyn Bradley Acquires 105,866 Shares

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) insider Carolyn Bradley bought 105,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £49,757.02 ($65,007.87).

LON WRKS opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.64) on Thursday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £30.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,619.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

