TheStreet Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to C+

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $334.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

