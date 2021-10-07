The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up approximately 3.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $464,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of WU stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

