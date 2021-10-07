The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

