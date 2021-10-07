The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 831,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

