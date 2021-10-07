The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust surprise trend. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fifth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales growth was attributed to strength across all segments coupled with robust volume, pricing and mix. Management issued its outlook for fiscal 2022. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, cost leverage gains due to higher sales and other benefits. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and reinvestments and other impacts hurt the company’s margins, which weighed on the bottom line. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

PG opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.