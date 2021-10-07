The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The National Security Group stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

