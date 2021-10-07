The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,373 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $154.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

