The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,205 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

