The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares in the last quarter.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock worth $2,945,972. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

