The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

