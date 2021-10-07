The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.74% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

BHB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $425.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

