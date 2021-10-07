The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 7,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $525.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.86 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

