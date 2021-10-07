The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Penumbra worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $9,254,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra stock opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 603.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

