The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

