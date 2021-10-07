The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 7% Higher

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.43. 13,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 405,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,243 shares of company stock worth $14,231,661 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

