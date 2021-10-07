The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 29,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

