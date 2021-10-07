The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $168,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91. The company has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

