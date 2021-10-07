The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Hershey by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.85. 8,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,014. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.77. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,965,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

