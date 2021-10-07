The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,900. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

