The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CWLPF remained flat at $$1.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About The Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.