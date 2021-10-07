The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM stock traded up $21.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $546.97. 11,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,627. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.87.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.