The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

