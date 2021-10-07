The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.