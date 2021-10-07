The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 134,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.