The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the bank's stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.57 on Monday. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

