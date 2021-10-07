The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.96.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

WTER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

