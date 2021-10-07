Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.