Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.