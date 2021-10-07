Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

