Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

