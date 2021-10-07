TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

TCRR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 18,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

