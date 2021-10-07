Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

