TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.21 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 25,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
