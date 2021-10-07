TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.21 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 25,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

