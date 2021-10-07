Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

TARS stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

