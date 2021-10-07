Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

