Tammy Mccomic Sells 11,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 274.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

