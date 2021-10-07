Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.16 ($43.72) and last traded at €37.10 ($43.65). 87,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.88 ($43.39).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.14.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

