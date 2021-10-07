Syscoin Hits One Day Volume of $5.66 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $185.55 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00320175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000769 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,245,949 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.