SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $126,168.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270,363 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

