Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $48.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $10,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $37.63. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,141. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

