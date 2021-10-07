SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

