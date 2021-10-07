Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -13.38.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

