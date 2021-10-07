Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SMTOY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

