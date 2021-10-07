Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in September

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.6 days.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.