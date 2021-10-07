StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,967 shares of company stock worth $325,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.