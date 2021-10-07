Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 0.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 34,388.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,295 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UAPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,732. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

