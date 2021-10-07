Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 596.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

