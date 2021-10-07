Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.17. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,796. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

