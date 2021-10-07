Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.89.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.