Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

